Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker dedication set for Nov. 9 in Wrightsville Beach

A dedication for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Wrightsville Beach is set for Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.
A dedication for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Wrightsville Beach is set for Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A dedication for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Wrightsville Beach is set for Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.

“Join us for the dedication of a Blue Star Memorial Marker honoring all men and women who served in our armed forces,” the Harbor Island Garden Club website states.

The marker is located at the corner of Keel Street and Causeway Drive.

The event is free and open to the public, and you can RSVP online.

