Belville to hold Veterans Day ceremony at Riverwalk Veterans Memorial

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Belville’s Veterans Day ceremony is to be held at the Riverwalk Veterans Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m.

The town will commemorate the fourth anniversary of the memorial, and Mayor Mike Allen, an Army veteran and former Command Sergeant Major, will give reflections.

“Our nation deserves a debt of gratitude to the men and women who have served our country and defended our freedom,” said Allen.

Colonel James Messer will also speak at the ceremony, and the mayor along with other local leaders will lay a wreath at the Veterans Memorial.

Vocalist and marine Chris McKinley will sing patriotic songs at the ceremony.

“We also acknowledge special thanks and appreciation to Sweet Nectar’s Florist for sponsoring the wreath. We respectfully honor the sacrifices, time, patriotism and selflessness that all our servicemen and women have given in the name of freedom,” the Town of Belville wrote in a press release.

