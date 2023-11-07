As Wilmington’s homeless crisis rages on, MLK & Kerr encampment clean up costing NCDOT $25,000

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now stretching into its third week of trash clean up, the North Carolina Department of Transportation told WECT crews have picked up an estimated 120,000 pounds of trash, costing from $25,000 to $30,000.

Trevor K. Carroll, NCSOT’s division maintenance engineer, said the process has been intense for workers, who have to wear protective equipment while cleaning up hazardous materials like drugs.

“It’s a very labor-intensive process trying to mow that vegetation without destroying the litter and making it even harder to pick up and clean up properly,” he said.

As trash cleanup continues, an even bigger issue facing the city lingers. Many homeless people previously living at the encampment are now scattered across the city, continuing to trespass on other private property.

The unsheltered individuals are setting up camp on other wooded, undeveloped land. WPD said they have received many calls from businesses, landowners, and concerned citizens.

“While homelessness itself is not a crime, being on people’s property, trespassing on people’s property is. So we have to treat it with delicate gloves in some cases so it’s a challenge,” Sgt. Ron Evans from WPD said.

WPD is currently working with city and county partners like Coastal Horizons and New Hanover County Health and Human Services to make a change.

“It’s a challenge. It’s an uphill battle. It’s going to take a long time to get it all done, but we’re working on it,” Sgt. Evans continued.

WPD did arrest around 3-5 people at the start of the clean-up. Some people living there refused to leave, forcing officers to take action and remove them because they were technically trespassing on NCDOT property.

As for the future of the land, NCDOT plans to turn it into a flower bed, and later, an interchange.

