UNCW hosts first-ever Chancellor’s Dare to Learn lecture/debate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW hosted a civil discussion about the country’s political landscape in 2023.

Two veteran political strategists, Donna Brazile and Karl Rove, were on stage tonight at UNCW, exchanging thoughts, ideas and perspectives. Chancellor Aswani Volety says a university is the perfect setting for a conversation like this one.

UNCW’s motto is “discere aude,” which is often translated to “dare to learn.”

He hopes the new discussion between the two political strategists can spark healthy, civil conversations, and encourage students to dig deeper and expand their horizons.

“The goal is to bring in thought leaders in various areas that can talk about contemporary issues, and letting students understand the nuances and the complexities of issues we face today. And who best to talk about these things, then, somebody on the right, somebody on the left, and somebody who knows the national politics and the regional politics in and out?” asked Chancellor Volety.

Brazile and Rove trading viewpoints on the political landscape of America.

WECT’s Jon Evans moderating the first in a series of “Dare to Learn” lectures at the university.

“Before we cancel each other out, why don’t we start to listen to each other first?” questioned Brazile.

“We need to have strong leadership and that means that Congress has got to find a way to come together on these major issues and find common ground and move forward,” said Rove.

Rove is the former deputy chief of staff and senior advisor to President George W. Bush, and Brazile is the first African American woman to serve as the manager of a major party presidential campaign.

Chancellor Volety calls the town an example that it’s okay to agree to disagree.

“What we want the students to walk away with is, it is okay to disagree with people. But it’s not okay to be disrespectful,” said Chancellor Volety.

It’s something UNCW student body president Cody Brandon believes is crucial in the nation’s current political climate.

“Having different opinions is amazing. It’s great. It shows students that you can have those different opinions. But also instead of arguing with the person, argue with the ideology and the argument as opposed to the human being as itself. It’s another day we are all human beings. So we’re all here for the same purpose,” said Brandon.

The chancellor hopes it will be the first step to an even more educated and civil campus.

He anticipates discussions like this one will become annual events on the UNCW campus.

He says the university hasn’t decided how often they will happen, but he says the goal is to bring in leaders in business, politics, science, etc.

