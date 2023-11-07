State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach area bar is in jeopardy of having its beer and liquor license suspended after a deadly shooting.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) filed a motion for emergency suspension against Barfield’s Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass.

In documents filed a couple of weeks ago, the SCDOR believes the “public health, safety or welfare imperatively requires emergency action.”

The motion states that the SCDOR was contacted on Oct. 20 by a lieutenant with the Horry County Police Department who expressed concerns about the number of violent incidents that were happening at Barfield’s Bar and Grille.

The documents specifically point to a deadly shooting that occurred outside of the bar on Oct. 18.

Police said 24-year-old Kvon Lawhorn shot two people after an argument outside of the bar. One of the shooting victims, 23-year-old Starquan Washington, died after being taken to the hospital.

Documents reveal that during the investigation, police obtained surveillance video that showed one of the bartenders giving Lawhorn the gun.

“From this viewpoint, law enforcement observed the bartender of Barfield’s Bar and Grille remove a firearm from his waistband and provided it to the subject who a short time later shoots the two victims,” the documents state.

According to the documents, the gun is believed to be the same weapon that was recovered from behind the bar in some bushes.

Then on Oct. 25, the SCDOR issued Barfield’s a determination finding that the bar “lacks the reputation for peace and good order and that revocation of the permit and license is appropriate.”

The SCDOR is asking the Administrative Law Court to order the emergency suspension of Barfield’s beer, wine and liquor permit while the court decides on the revocation of the bar’s alcohol permits.

The SCDOR is also asking for an expedited hearing regarding the emergency suspension.

We reached out to the owner of Barfield’s who said the bar has been closed since the day of the shooting. She issued the following statement about SCDOR’s motion:

For the 4 years Barfield’s has served Socastee, we have been blessed to have a diverse team and clientele. Our team includes parents, former police, bank tellers, cloggers, baseball coaches, and ex military. Our team has created a safe space and has made every effort to curb violence on our property or during business hours. Since moving to our new location we have had security guards pat down customers as they enter our premises because we have a zero tolerance policy for weapons. In this case, our security and bar staff felt it appropriate to confiscate a weapon from a customer and return his property at the time of our closing- before 2am- while the incident occurred nearly 30 minutes after. We have cameras on property to show proof of our safety procedures. It is disheartening that the HCPD has used video evidence of our innocence and misrepresented the facts to point the blame at our team. Our team has been interrogated and cooperated with police in every aspect of this investigation. If our team members had a hand in this tragedy, they would be incarcerated and not allowed to continue to work.

