State auditor indicted for using state vehicle for personal use

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wake County grand jury today indicted State Auditor Beth Wood.

The New Bern native was charged with private use of a public vehicle, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.

The indictment comes after an eight-month investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The indictment claims during 2021 and 2022, Wood used a state vehicle for private purposes, including “traveling back and forth to regularly scheduled hair appointments and dental appointments out of town, traveling to shopping centers and spa locations where she was not engaged in business in her official capacity.”

Through her attorney, Wood said in a statement that since being elected State Auditor in 2009, she was assigned a state vehicle which she reimbursed the state on a monthly basis.

“As a matter of fact I purposely overpaid for my commuting miles to make certain it covered any personal use over and above commuting. All of my mileage records were regularly submitted to the Department of Administration and I have never been questioned about their accuracy,” Wood said in the statement.

Wood said after last year’s accident in downtown Raleigh, she personally paid for damages to the state vehicle and the car she hit. “I admitted my mistake, accepted responsibility and gave up the State car. I am very disappointed that the District Attorney’s office has decided to bring criminal charges against me,” Wood said.

Wood announced last week that she would not seek re-election next year. In March, she pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

