Sheriff’s office: 2 deputies, suspect shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies are being treated after a Tuesday shooting.

It happened in the area of Old Red Springs Road, which is just outside of Maxton.

A reporter for WMBF News has arrived at the scene. (WMBF)

The deputies are currently being treated for “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. A suspect was also shot and flown “to an undisclosed location.”

The sheriff’s office said more details will be released later.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies have been requested to help.

Wilkins is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on the shooting.

Wilkins is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on the shooting.

