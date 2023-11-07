Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says

FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A processing glitch in the network that processes electronic transfers between nearly all U.S. bank accounts led to delays in settling deposits, some of which remain stalled, according to the private company that operates the system.

The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately. TCH, as the company is known, is owned by a group of 22 major banks, including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Many customers have complained about the problem on social media, noting that delayed paycheck deposits have imperiled important automatic payments such as mortgage payments, rent and credit-card bills.

TCH apologized for the error and emphasized that individual banks were not responsible for the situation. It also noted that the issue affected only a “very small percentage” of all transactions.

It said it was working with the banks, their customers and the Federal Reserve to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow...
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Latest News

Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Shallotte police looking for missing person
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs