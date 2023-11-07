Over $23,000 raised for charitable causes with Three Bridge Tour

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands raised over $23,000 for charitable causes with its annual Three Bridge Tour on Saturday, Nov. 4, per a rotary club announcement.

It featured over 230 bike riders trekking across bridges at Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach.

“It’s amazing to see how much this event has grown,” said event founder and member of the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands T.J. Spivey. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community and we are so grateful to everyone who’s contributed – our sponsors, the volunteers, the riders, and even the residents who came out to cheer on the cyclists as they rode by; it’s been a team effort from start to finish. Seeing everyone embrace the event and rally behind it has been awesome.”

Money from the event goes toward both local programs for children in Brunswick County and international rotary causes.

“The Three Bridge Tour is a true win, win for everyone involved,” Spivey said. “We know that we’re supporting a great cause and making a positive impact for our community. When you can help people and have a lot of fun doing it, it’s tough to beat that.”

