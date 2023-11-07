Over 21,000 pounds of unused medications destroyed following recent medicine drop events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A total of 21,780 pounds of unused prescription medications were collected as part of Operation Medicine Drop’s Fall Take Back Event and the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

“That translates into approximately 16.3 million dosage units thanks to the citizens of North Carolina who continue to fill drop boxes across the state at pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, police departments and sheriffs’ offices with unused or expired medications. On October 30, 2023, law enforcement agencies from across the state delivered those medications to members of the DEA, NCNG and the SBI. On November 1, 2023, the medications were safely and properly destroyed at an approved incinerator in Virginia,” an N.C. State Bureau of Investigations announcement states.

The SBI also provided the amount of medications collected and destroyed each year in the fall and spring events since 2013:

2013 – 20,176 lbs.

2014 – 9,932 lbs.

2015 – 26,238 lbs.

2016 – 41,385 lbs.

2017 – 48,354 lbs.

2018 – 62,239 lbs.

2019 – 68,056 lbs.

2020 – 42,815 lbs.

2021 – 45,170 lbs.

2022 – 44,500 lbs.

2023 – 40,810 lbs.

You can dispose of unwanted medication for free at several locations locally, and you can find drop-off locations on the New Hanover County website.

