One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed Saturday in a crash in Pender County at the intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative.

According to the representative, 21-year-old Sebastian Wedesky was killed in the crash. Wedesky reportedly failed to yield at the intersection, crossing the path of a northbound vehicle.

The crash happened just after 4:00 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. No charges have been filed.

