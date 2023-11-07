Senior Connect
New Hanover Board of Education passes calendars for school years

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education unanimously passed their school calendars for the 2024-25 and 25-26 years at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 6.

The board approved that students would have the day after Halloween off and make that a teacher work day. There are currently no changes to when students would take their exams.

The board plans to reconvene if they need to make changes in the future and will call for another meeting if needed.

The board also passed a policy that would not let board meetings last more than 4 hours, yet made no mention of how the rule would be implemented.

