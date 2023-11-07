Senior Connect
Man suspected in slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated

Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his...
Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his grandmother. She was found decapitated at a home in Northern California.(Source: Santa Rosa Police via X)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated at a home in Northern California, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible homicide last Thursday discovered the headless body of the 64-year-old woman in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspect as the victim’s grandson, who authorities said was seen leaving the crime scene on foot. Detectives believe the man “took the victim’s head with him when he left the residence,” a police statement said.

The man was arrested without incident Saturday morning in San Francisco by a patrol officer who recognized him from law enforcement bulletins, officials said.

The victim’s head was found Saturday evening on the south bank of the Santa Rosa Creek, police said Monday.

The suspect was held without bail on suspicion of murder at Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. He is due in court Tuesday morning, according to the county district attorney’s office.

The suspect had recently been released from a California prison after being incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

