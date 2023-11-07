Senior Connect
Local project seeking public input for new historical markers

Wilmington 1898 coup d’état and massacre historical marker
Wilmington 1898 coup d'état and massacre historical marker
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s FREED Project is looking for input from the community on potential new historical markers to highlight Wilmington’s history.

“We are working with community stakeholders to identify unmarked sites and people with historical significance to the Wilmington area,” said Jennifer Le Zotte, an associate professor of history and a member of the FREED (Fragility, Resilience and Engaged Education in Democracy) Project faculty development team.

Some sites will have physical markers while others will have digital markers accessible through the PopWalk app.

“It will act as a virtual tour,” Le Zotte said. “We hope that this will be something students, as well as any member of the public, will use as part of classroom activities or on their own. FREED is already supporting student access to the WilmingtoNColor Black Heritage Tour this semester, and this is an extension of those educative efforts. We hope to have samples of this program by the end of the semester. It will be an ongoing project over the next two years, but the aim is for the app to have robust points of reference by the end of spring 2024.”

Current plans include the creation and permanent placement of two to three physical markers, including at least one relevant to the 1898 massacre and coup.

You can give input via a survey here.

