Homeowner pulls gun on armed intruders, forcing them to flee

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A terrifying attempted home invasion in Los Angeles was thwarted when the homeowner pulled out his own gun and opened fire.

Security camera video from Saturday evening shows a homeowner about to walk through his front door when a masked gunman comes up behind him. The homeowner tosses a cup of hot tea then pulls out his own handgun and starts shooting.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, says he had to fight back to keep his family safe from the two armed men.

“Horrible, absolutely horrible. Completely unsafe. I have a 5-month-old baby. I feel unsafe, but I will take matters into my own hands. I have, and I will continue to do so,” the homeowner said.

At least one of the would-be intruders fired back at the homeowner before they took off, jumping back over the front gate and leaving empty-handed.

Police responded to the homeowner’s 911 call that night, but he was left unsatisfied with the investigation. He requested a detective come back to his home to further look into the matter.

Capt. Aaron Ponce with the Los Angeles Police Department says he has never seen such a “brazen” burglary attempt in the area.

“I have not seen that since I have been here. I don’t recall any such event like that… where suspects came into somebody’s yard and approached them in that manner and certainly not in that neighborhood,” he said.

The homeowner says he feels unsafe, especially since this is not the first time that he and his family have been a target. In June, burglars broke into his home and have yet to be caught.

“I had to take matters into my own hands… And to make this clear for anybody else out there, there is nothing in my house worth dying over, to come in here and try to get. But I am willing to die for my family, and I am willing to kill for my family,” the homeowner said.

He adds more needs to be done by LAPD to keep their community safe.

