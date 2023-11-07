Senior Connect
Get Fit with 6: November challenge

The Get Fit with 6: November challenge features three exercises focusing on glutes, quads and hamstrings.
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we have three exercises concentrating on the glutes, quads and hamstrings using a small Pilates ball.

Glute Bridge Leg Lifts

- Lying on your back put the ball behind your leg at the knee and squeeze

- The leg on the ground should be bent with heel in the ground and toes up toward ceiling

- Raise hips up

- Bring knee with the ball behind it towards your chest, then the foot down towards the ground

- Repeat reps with the other leg

Donkey Kicks Modified

- Come up on your knees with ball behind one knee

- Hands are shoulder-width apart

- Kick back with the leg with the ball then come down towards the ground

- Repeat reps with other leg

Donkey Kicks Advanced

- Same as above but come up on your toe rather than your knee

- Keep the knee slightly bent

- Repeat reps with other leg

Fire Hydrants

- Keep ball behind one knee

- Come up on your knees and down on your elbows

- Bring the leg with the ball behind it to the side

- Repeat reps with other leg

Bonus abdominal exercises

- Lay on your back with legs in table top position

- Put the ball up against your knees

- Dig your elbows into the ball

- Extend one leg out, bring it back in, extend the other leg out and bring it back in

- For the second exercise lift your head and pulse pushing elbows into the ball

Follow along as the reps increase throughout the month

