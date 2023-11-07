Get Fit with 6: November challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we have three exercises concentrating on the glutes, quads and hamstrings using a small Pilates ball.
Glute Bridge Leg Lifts
- Lying on your back put the ball behind your leg at the knee and squeeze
- The leg on the ground should be bent with heel in the ground and toes up toward ceiling
- Raise hips up
- Bring knee with the ball behind it towards your chest, then the foot down towards the ground
- Repeat reps with the other leg
Donkey Kicks Modified
- Come up on your knees with ball behind one knee
- Hands are shoulder-width apart
- Kick back with the leg with the ball then come down towards the ground
- Repeat reps with other leg
Donkey Kicks Advanced
- Same as above but come up on your toe rather than your knee
- Keep the knee slightly bent
- Repeat reps with other leg
Fire Hydrants
- Keep ball behind one knee
- Come up on your knees and down on your elbows
- Bring the leg with the ball behind it to the side
- Repeat reps with other leg
Bonus abdominal exercises
- Lay on your back with legs in table top position
- Put the ball up against your knees
- Dig your elbows into the ball
- Extend one leg out, bring it back in, extend the other leg out and bring it back in
- For the second exercise lift your head and pulse pushing elbows into the ball
Follow along as the reps increase throughout the month
