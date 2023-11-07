Forever Family: Single mom adopts Serriyah after seeing Forever Family video

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is National Adoption Month and we are excited to kick it off with an amazing Forever Family update.

Belinda, who is a proud single mom of now four, saw a Forever Family video and instantly fell in love with adorable little Serriyah. We got to witness their move-in day, and then Forever Family founder Gia Tutalo Mote got to speak with them about their beautiful match.

“It is just something that I’ve always been passionate about,” Belinsa said. “I started looking at kids that had maybe had special needs, they need homes too. I was a little nervous about it and I said, you know, you can’t let fear stand in the way.”

Serriyah is enjoying spending time with her new mom, siblings and grandmother.

“I like to do makeup with my little sister,” she said.

“Sometimes they include me too right?” Belinda added.

“Yeah!,” Serriyah responded.

To learn more about adopting or helping children in foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care

