Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of former brother-in-law, a professor

Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before...
Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before the verdict is read Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Tallahassee. A jury has convicted the Florida dentist of murder and other charges in the 2014 slaying of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor killed following a bitter custody battle with the dentist's sister. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A jury on Monday convicted a Florida dentist of murder in the 2014 shooting death of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor slain outside his Tallahassee home in the wake of a bitter custody battle with the dentist’s sister.

The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed the prosecutors’ contentions that the defendant, Charles Adelson, paid to have Florida State University law professor Dan Markel killed that year.

Adelson was convicted of first-degree murder along with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder, The Tallahassee Democrat reported after jurors returned their verdict Monday afternoon.

Adelson’s sister Wendi Adelson had divorced from Markel and shared custody of their two children. She wanted to move from Tallahassee in the north of the state to South Florida to be closer to her family. However, a judge at the time ruled that Wendi Adelson couldn’t relocate without Markel’s consent and he refused, saying she couldn’t move the children to Miami.

Prosecutors told jurors at trial that Adelson paid to have the prominent professor killed and that he used his girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, to hire the father of her two children, Sigfredo Garcia, to commit the murder. They said Garcia enlisted the help of his childhood friend, Luis Rivera. Magbanua and Garcia were convicted of first-degree murder and Rivera is serving a 19-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for testifying against them.

Markel was shot as he sat in his car outside his home.

In a nine-year-old case with many twists and turns, Adelson took the stand on Thursday as the only defense witness at his trial. He said in his testimony that he felt a sense of relief to final tell the public that he was a victim of extortion and not the mastermind who hired the hitmen who shot Markel.

He added that he had nothing to do with the killing and that he was stunned when Magbanua came to his home and said her friends were the killers. He said she told him he needed to pay more than $300,000 in 48 hours or he would be killed.

Prosecutors told the jury in closing arguments that there were far too many inconsistencies with Adelson’s trial testimony.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow...
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Latest News

Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Shallotte police looking for missing person
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs