First Alert Forecast: toasty for Election Tuesday, cooler for Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sunny high pressure system will prove to be a strong incumbent for the Cape Fear Region on this Election Tuesday. After beginning their campaign in the 40s and 50s, temperatures ought to reach afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80.

Your First Alert Weather Team endorses a straight ticket of dry skies for the rest of the work week, so irrigating your fall garden will be a sensible proposition. Upper 70s and lower 80s will be the signature daily highs; 50s and 60s should govern the nights.

A cold front will legislate a Veterans Day weekend cooldown: 60s are on ballot for highs and 40s are the leading candidate for lows. While a few passing showers could be part of the process, it does not appear the Cape Fear Region will be party to a total washout.

The National Hurricane Center votes no on new Atlantic tropical storm development this week.

View your seven-day forecast here... http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

