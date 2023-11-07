Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: toasty for Election Tuesday, cooler for Veterans Day

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 6, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sunny high pressure system will prove to be a strong incumbent for the Cape Fear Region on this Election Tuesday. After beginning their campaign in the 40s and 50s, temperatures ought to reach afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80.

Your First Alert Weather Team endorses a straight ticket of dry skies for the rest of the work week, so irrigating your fall garden will be a sensible proposition. Upper 70s and lower 80s will be the signature daily highs; 50s and 60s should govern the nights.

A cold front will legislate a Veterans Day weekend cooldown: 60s are on ballot for highs and 40s are the leading candidate for lows. While a few passing showers could be part of the process, it does not appear the Cape Fear Region will be party to a total washout.

The National Hurricane Center votes no on new Atlantic tropical storm development this week.

View your seven-day forecast here... http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 6, 2023
First Alert Forecast: warming up for the work week, chillier for Veterans Day weekend
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 6, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 6, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Nov. 6, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Nov. 6, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 5, 2023
First Alert Forecast: mild & pleasant days ahead