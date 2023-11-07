ELECTION DAY: Mayoral, council seats up for grabs in municipal races

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayoral and council seats will be on the line Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the 2023 municipal elections.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. You must be in line by the time the polls close to be able to vote.

If you need to find your polling place on Election Day, you can enter your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search.

Voter ID requirements will be in effect for this year’s municipal elections. To learn more about voter ID, click here to visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Here’s a look at just some of the races that WECT will be following on Election Day:

Wilmington

Mayor

Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes is not running for another term, so there will be at least one new face on the council once election results are finalized.

Mayor Bill Saffo is running unopposed for another two-year term.

Each candidate participated in a candidate forum on Oct. 23 hosted by WECT and our media partners at WHQR and Port City Daily. During the forum, the candidates discussed the city’s role in addressing affordable housing and homelessness, the city’s recent purchase of the former Thermo Fisher building, and the council’s role in managing growth within Wilmington.

City Council

Seven candidates are running for three available seats on the Wilmington City Council during the 2023 municipal elections.

Incumbent Councilmembers Neil Anderson and Kevin Spears are running to keep their seats. The other candidates are Salette Andrews, Kathryn Bruner, Marlowe Foster, David Joyner, and John Lennon. Candidates will be elected to serve a four-year term on the council.

- Zach Solon

Southport

Mayor

In Southport, incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem is running for re-election. He is challenged by Alderman Rich Alt and businessman Mike Barbee

Hatem, a doctor and physician at Dosher Memorial Hospital, is running for reelection for a second time. He has lived in Southport for over 40 years. According to his website, Hatem is working to “mitigate the overwhelming growth” in Southport while still maintaining the popularity of local businesses and economic development.

Barbee, a Southport native, was elected as the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for Brunswick Water and Soil Conservation District in 2022.

If elected mayor, Barbee plans to improve Southport’s infrastructure issues, specifically downtown parking and roads, through grant funding and cost-share programs.

Alderman Rich Alt, a retired law enforcement official in Virginia, will keep his Alderman seat for another two years if he loses the election. Alt has been vocal on social media about finding a new city manager for the city once current city manager Bonnie Therrien’s contract ends in June of 2024. Alt believes government stability and sustainable growth for the city are both pressing issues.

Board of Aldermen

In Ward 1, incumbent Tom Lombardi is challenged by Marc Spencer for the Board of Aldermen seat.

Lombardi believes the most pressing issue facing the city is the need for infrastructure upgrades, while challenger Spencer believes combatting the growing traffic delays is paramount.

In Ward 2, both Alderman incumbents, Lowe Davis and John Allen, are seeking re-election. Both seats are being challenged by former city employees Bonnie Bray and Rebecca Kelley, who fell short against Mayor Hatem in the mayor race two years ago. The two candidates with the most votes will win the Alderman seats.

Throughout her term, Davis has held a passion for affordable housing and cost-effective infrastructure improvement. Similarly, Allen has worked to improve infrastructure and protect the city’s shoreline.

Bray, a former small business owner and government official, plans to focus her term on Southport’s growing population and facilitating effective civil discourse among residents. Kelley, a Southport native, has focused her campaign on looking toward the future by creating a vision plan for the city.

- Ava Brengord

Carolina Beach

Mayor

Four people are running for mayor of Carolina Beach: Lynn Barbee, Michelle R. Alberda, Chad Kirk and Tyler McDowell.

Incumbent Barbee has served as mayor of Carolina Beach since 2021, and before that, he was elected to Town Council in 2019. Barbee is the Chief Information Officer for Atlantic Corporation in Wilmington. He serves on the tourism development authority board for New Hanover County and is a board member of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO).

When asked what some of his top issues are, Barbee said he is focused on infrastructure and improving the quality of life in Carolina Beach.

Michelle R. Alberda has a background in financial planning, which she says will transfer well to managing the town’s $20 million budget. Alberda was named No. 9 in best-in-state women advisors by Forbes this year. She is the founder of Carolina Beach Trash Walkers, and she currently serves on the Carolina Beach Business and Economic Development Committee.

Alberda said her top priorities are improving infrastructure, creating parking policies that are friendly to residents and businesses, and conducting a more efficient evaluation of property tax dollars.

Tyler McDowell has lived in Carolina Beach his entire life. McDowell says the top issues he would address if elected are lack of community, infrastructure and parking. He said there is a lot to be evaluated in the town’s parking program, and he suggested that costs of parking could be matched to income to make it more affordable at a candidate forum hosted by WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily.

Chad Kirk works at Beach Bumz, a bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Kirk says he wants to improve the town’s paid parking situation and enforce beach and boardwalk rules.

Town Council

Jay Healy, Deb LeCompte and Danny McLaughlin are running for two open seats for Carolina Beach Town Council.

Incumbent Jay Healy is currently the Mayor Pro Tem. He has served on the town council for four years. Healy says he wants to run for re-election to oversee projects that he started in office including the marina and the playground at Lake Park.

Danny McLaughlin owns the Fat Pelican, a bar in Carolina Beach.

Incumbent Deb LeCompte has served as chair of the planning and zoning commission and the police advisory committee. She has been a small business owner in Wilmington for 17 years. LeCompte says her top three issues are preserving Carolina Beach, public safety and improving infrastructure.

- Ashley Balsavias

Kure Beach

Mayor

In Kure Beach, Allen Oliver is running unopposed for mayor. Oliver has served as the town’s mayor pro tem for two years.

Town Council

David Heglar, Connie Mearkle, Tracy Mitchell and Dennis Panicali are running for two seats on Kure Beach Town Council.

Incumbent David Heglar has been a lifelong resident of Kure Beach. He has served on the town council for 16 years and has been a volunteer firefighter with the town for 27 years.

Tracy Mitchell has been a Kure Beach resident for six years. She has a background in sales and public service.

Connie Mearkle has retired from a 30-year financial career, where she was the vice president of global treasury at Lockheed Martin. She is currently on the planning and zoning commission and historical preservation commission.

Incumbent Dennis Panicali has served on the town council for the past year and a half after replacing a council member who departed. He has served on the shoreline access and beach protection committee and was elected chairman in 2017. Panicali has a background in molecular science.

- Ashley Balsavias

Surf City

Surf City’s 2023 municipal election could potentially bring several changes to the city.

Mayor

Incumbent Teresa Batts is being challenged in Surf City’s mayoral race by Marc Caldwell, a retired U.S. Marine.

Town Council

Three seats are also up for grabs in Surf City’s council race. Incumbents William Fowler, Don Helms and John Koloski are all challenged by Heather Allen, Alicia Hawley, Cheryl Hunter and Trudy Solomon.

Several candidates agreed in October’s candidate forum that the city’s infrastructure is one of the primary challenges it faces as it continues to grow.

- Emma Dollenmayer

