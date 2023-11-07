Senior Connect
Crews respond to crash with injuries at U.S. 17 and Country Club Road near Calabash

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a crash at U.S. 17 and Country Club Road on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to the Calabash Fire Department.

The CFD says that a two-vehicle wreck with injuries occurred at the intersection.

In its announcement from a little before noon on Tuesday, the CFD recommends avoiding the area to prevent getting stuck in traffic.

