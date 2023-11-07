Senior Connect
Community invited to Light Up the Night Christmas Parade in Southport

By WECT Staff
Nov. 7, 2023
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport is inviting the community to the Light Up the Night Christmas Parade set for Friday, Dec. 8.

“On Friday, December 8, at 5:30 p.m. the children will begin to board the fire engines at the Southport Fire Station. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Parade route: Waterfront Park, down Howe St., back to the Southport Fire Station. Following the parade, children are invited to visit with Santa,” a city announcement states.

The Southport Fire Department is sponsoring the event; you can apply for the parade using this form.

