COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants bean bags and books for a classroom reading center

Lindsey Dudley would like a comfy, cozy reading center for her students
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Experts say most children are learning how to read by the time they are 6-8 years old. So, by the time they reach the fourth grade, they’re ready to read books. That’s why Lindsey Dudley, a fourth-grade reading teacher at Williams Township is hoping to build a reading center in her classroom for her students.

Dudley is hoping to get donations for bean bags and books through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“A specific reading area in the classroom encourages students to want to read,” Dudley said on her Donors Choose page. “With these new fun books and an area that is cozy, students will be more tempted to spend their time with a book. They will also be able to choose books that interest them from the different varieties of books. The best way to increase reading ability is to read more, and this area will contribute to my students’ growth in reading.”

Ms. Dudley needs $649 to purchase the items for her classroom center. She only has two days left before her project expires on the DonorsChoose website. If she can get fully funded by Nov. 9, DonorsChoose will purchase the bean bags and books and have them delivered to the school.

If you would like to make a donation , click here.

