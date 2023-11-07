Brunswick Co. hospital applies to state to acquire cardiac catheterization equipment

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community Hospital and Novant Health have filed a certificate of need application with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for new equipment at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Per a NCDHHS announcement from Nov. 7, the hospital is applying to acquire a unit of shared fixed cardiac catheterization equipment because of a need determined in the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan.

If approved, the estimated $15.4 million project would be completed in July 2025.

A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 in Courtroom #1 in the Brunswick County Courthouse at 310 Government Center Dr., Bolivia.

You can submit written comments as an email to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or via mail to:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

Comments must be received by the DHHS Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

