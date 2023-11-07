Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Co. hospital applies to state to acquire cardiac catheterization equipment

A bridge for Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
A bridge for Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community Hospital and Novant Health have filed a certificate of need application with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for new equipment at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Per a NCDHHS announcement from Nov. 7, the hospital is applying to acquire a unit of shared fixed cardiac catheterization equipment because of a need determined in the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan.

If approved, the estimated $15.4 million project would be completed in July 2025.

A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 in Courtroom #1 in the Brunswick County Courthouse at 310 Government Center Dr., Bolivia.

You can submit written comments as an email to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or via mail to:

  • Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section
  • Division of Health Service Regulation
  • 2704 Mail Service Center
  • Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

Comments must be received by the DHHS Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police locate missing person
Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event

Latest News

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to use eminent domain to acquire gentleman’s club
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Kandle Rogers
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation
Get Fit with 6: November challenge
Get Fit with 6: November challenge