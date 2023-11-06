Wilmington police searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for Tiphanie Funk on Monday, Nov. 6.

Per the WPD, she is 33 years old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen on Cando Street in Wilmington and has multiple tattoos.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the WPD release states.

