Wilmington mayor teaches future voters the importance of voting in local elections ahead of Election Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo visited Wilmington School of the Arts on Monday to talk to third-grade students about the importance of voting in local elections.

While the students won’t be able to vote for another decade, Saffo says he hopes schools across the state - and even the country - will put a greater emphasis on civics education.

“The day before Election Day, I always tell people how important it is to get out and vote. Tomorrow is Election Day. I told them part of their civic responsibility as citizens is to vote when they become 18 years of age,” Saffo said.

During the visit, Saffo explained his role as mayor and answered the students’ questions. One student asked him “How many papers do you have to fill out?”, while another asked him “How much money do you spend in a day?”

Saffo selected students to pretend to work in different government roles, from city council members to trash collectors to the fire chief, and explained the importance of the different roles working together.

Saffo says voting in local races has more of an effect than what people might think.

“I always tell people we have probably a larger impact on people’s lives at the local level than what you see in Washington or Raleigh, but we usually have lower turnouts. That’s why it’s important to get people out to vote,” Saffo said.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

