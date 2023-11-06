Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington mayor teaches future voters the importance of voting in local elections ahead of Election Day

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo visited Wilmington School of the Arts on Monday to talk to third-grade students about the importance of voting in local elections.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo visited Wilmington School of the Arts on Monday to talk to third-grade students about the importance of voting in local elections.

While the students won’t be able to vote for another decade, Saffo says he hopes schools across the state - and even the country - will put a greater emphasis on civics education.

“The day before Election Day, I always tell people how important it is to get out and vote. Tomorrow is Election Day. I told them part of their civic responsibility as citizens is to vote when they become 18 years of age,” Saffo said.

During the visit, Saffo explained his role as mayor and answered the students’ questions. One student asked him “How many papers do you have to fill out?”, while another asked him “How much money do you spend in a day?”

Saffo selected students to pretend to work in different government roles, from city council members to trash collectors to the fire chief, and explained the importance of the different roles working together.

Saffo says voting in local races has more of an effect than what people might think.

“I always tell people we have probably a larger impact on people’s lives at the local level than what you see in Washington or Raleigh, but we usually have lower turnouts. That’s why it’s important to get people out to vote,” Saffo said.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow...
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Latest News

Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Shallotte police looking for missing person
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs