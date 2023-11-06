Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mankind Brewing near Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Vets for Vets Comedy Fest is set for this Friday, Nov. 10, at Mankind Brewing near Leland.

The event will feature comedians Nancy Witter and Steve Melia along with three comedians who are also veterans: Gerrod Sidbury, John Grimes and John Simpson.

Half of sales will be donated to local veteran organizations.

You can get tickets online for $20 each before the show or get some at the door for $25 each.

