Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mankind Brewing near Leland

The event will feature comedians Nancy Witter and Steve Melia along with three comedians who are also veterans: Gerrod Sidbury, John Grimes and John Simpson.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Vets for Vets Comedy Fest is set for this Friday, Nov. 10, at Mankind Brewing near Leland.

The event will feature comedians Nancy Witter and Steve Melia along with three comedians who are also veterans: Gerrod Sidbury, John Grimes and John Simpson.

Half of sales will be donated to local veteran organizations.

You can get tickets online for $20 each before the show or get some at the door for $25 each.

