Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School

A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according to officials.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A student was hit by an SUV while crossing the street on a crosswalk on Monday morning, according to officials.

An N.C. State Highway Patrol representative says that he was walking in the crosswalk with his bike at 7:34 a.m. near the school.

The child had some scrapes and bruises, and his parents took him to the ER. He is going to be on crutches for the rest of the week.

Per SHP, an SUV driver entered the crosswalk and hit both the student and his bike.

The driver was charged with failure to reduce speed.

