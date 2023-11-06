State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County officials have declared a State of Emergency due to the Poplar Drive brush fire that has affected more than 400 acres.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said crews are working to contain the fire that started in a wooded area near East Poplar Drive and Kyles Creek Road Friday afternoon. This is about 15 minutes from downtown Hendersonville.

According to officials, the Edneyville Fire Department arrived on scene in the Poplar Drive area to a nearly 3-acre fire at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

As of Monday morning, officials said the fire is now 431 acres in size and is only 5 percent contained. There are 75 structures that are currently in the fire containment zone.

Autoplay Caption

Officials said one home has been damaged and two homes, an outbuilding and a uninhabited cabin were destroyed.

two homes and an outbuilding have been lost, while another home sustained minimal damage.

No official evacuations have been ordered at this time, however, several homes have been voluntarily evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

Smoke from the fire has made its way into the Upstate of South Carolina, but at this time there are no air quality alerts. Our FOX Carolina meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation.

With dry conditions and low relative humidity expected to continue over the next several days, the N.C. Forest Service is strongly urging the public to postpone any and all outdoor burning.

On Sunday, the N.C. Forest Service announced a total burn ban and canceled all burning permits for 14 counties.

The burning ban will remain in effect until conditions improve.

FOX Carolina will work to keep you updated on the State of Emergency as it will continue until emergency service officials advise otherwise.

For anyone looking to donate to crews on scene, donations can be dropped off at Fruitland Baptist Church off of Gilliam Road.

Here’s a list of items that crews are in need of:

To give an electronic donation directly to the fire department, click here.

The public is encouraged to use caution in the area around Fruitland Road and Fruitland Bible Institute due to heavy presence of emergency personnel.

MORE NEWS: Burning bans across western NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.