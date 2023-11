SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that it is looking for 33-year-old Heather Marie Hux.

According to the SPD, Hux was last seen on Friday, Nov. 3, in Shallotte.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shallotte PD at (910) 754-6008 and ask to speak with Detective Newman.

