SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs

SANY America, a heavy equipment manufacturer, is set to establish warehouse and distribution...
SANY America, a heavy equipment manufacturer, is set to establish warehouse and distribution operations near the Port of Wilmington(Provided by Wilmington Business Development)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SANY America Inc. is set to start operations near the Port of Wilmington in January and says that it will bring an estimated 50 jobs initially to the area.

Per a Wilmington Business Development announcement, the heavy equipment manufacturer will be creating a North American warehouse and distribution presence in the city at Industrial Realty Group’s 532,427 square-foot facility. SANY is making preparations for an estimated 50 jobs initially and expects to ramp up to more jobs over time.

“The legacy manufacturing facility at 202 Raleigh Street, known as Wilmington Business Park, formerly housed Terex Cranes and Vertex Rail. SANY America has signed a long-term lease for the property, which includes 20 cranes, industrial-quality power, and internal and direct rail service. Since 2015, the property has undergone significant upgrades that include new rail infrastructure,” the announcement states.

SANY America is a subsidiary of SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. that employs over 26,000 people globally, according to the announcement.

“SANY is a top global name in industrial equipment and will align nicely with Greater Wilmington’s business community,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “This company is a proven brand and a growing market-share. We’re proud SANY America has selected our city as a hub for its warehousing and distribution operations.”

