Safety grades show little change for area hospitals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Safety grades for three area hospitals remained the same, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization.

According to Leapfrog Group, Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored an “A” in the report, Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received a “B,” and Columbus Regional Medical Center was given a “C.”

The report, which is released twice a year, collected data in several categories with a focus on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practices to prevent errors and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center continued a streak of garnering top grades in each report since 2018.

The Bolivia-based hospital tallied its best scores in the “Practice to Prevent Errors” and “Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff.”

It registered above average scores in 13 categories and below average numbers in five of the 29 categories.

More on the report can be found here.

Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center

After getting an “A” grade in the fall 2021 reports, Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center has received four straight “B” grades.

NHRMC had above average scores in 12 of 32 categories and eight grades below average.

The Wilmington-based hospital had below average scores in four of the six infection categories, including C. diff.

The hospital also scored below average grades in responsiveness of hospital staff and communication with nurses.

More on the report can be found here.

Columbus Regional Medical Center

This marks the ninth straight report with a “C” grade for Columbus Regional Medical Center.

The Whiteville-based hospital had 10 above average grades over 31 categories.

The hospital was below average in five of the six infection categories.

Columbus Regional performed better in “Practices to Prevent Errors” with above average scores in four of the six categories.

More on the report can be found here.

