Parents sue bar for allegedly overserving customer after 7-year-old killed in crash

Dioavian R. Cook, 24, is charged with one count of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in injury.(St. Charles County Jail)
By Pat Pratt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A wrongful death lawsuit is accusing a St. Louis bar of overserving a customer, resulting in a drunken-driving crash that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The crash happened Aug. 12 on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Dioavian R. Cook, 24, is charged with one count of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in injury.

Investigators with Missouri State Highway Patrol said Cook was driving more than 100 mph in the wrong direction of the interstate when he struck a family’s vehicle.

The family was traveling out of town from Kansas City. The 7-year-old boy, Zachary Allan, was killed, and his parents Jared and Carri Allan were injured.

Investigators said Zachary was riding in the back seat of the vehicle when it was struck head-on.

Two hours after the crash, a blood draw allegedly showed Cook had a blood alcohol level of .2%, more than twice the legal limit.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the Allan family in St. Louis City Circuit Court on Thursday.

The lawsuit names Shark Bar in Ballpark Village and its parent company BPV Market Place Investors, LLC as defendants. Cook is also named as a defendant.

The lawsuit said the bar staff was negligent for continuing to serve Cook alcoholic drinks when he was allegedly visibly intoxicated.

The lawsuit invokes Missouri’s Dram Shop law against Shark Bar, which states that a business selling alcoholic drinks could be held liable for injuries caused by an overserved, intoxicated person.

The location of the crash on I-70 was nearly 50 miles away from Shark Bar, and investigators said Cook was driving the wrong way for several miles.

The family is suing for unspecified damages and is demanding a jury trial. A hearing has not yet been set.

Cook remains in custody at the St. Charles County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing for his criminal case is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

