Panthers stadium built overtop lost Black community, site of horrific lynching

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRAL) - Tens of thousands of people visit Bank of America stadium to watch the Carolina Panthers play football each year – never realizing they are walking on top of lost remnants of a once-thriving Black neighborhood established in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The stadium itself is built directly atop a relic of segregated healthcare: Good Samaritan Hospital, the first private hospital built in North Carolina to serve Black patients. Built in 1891, this historic hospital was one of the oldest of its kind in the United States.

It was also the site of one of the “most horrific racial incidents in Charlotte’s history,” according to Dan Aldridge, professor of History and Africana Studies at Davidson College.

You can read the rest of this story here.

