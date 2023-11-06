Oak Island PD looking for missing woman

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department has announced that it is looking for 29-year-old Anna Lynn Walker.

According to the OIPD, Walker was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27, driving a white 2012 Honda Accord with a plate that reads “JMW 5763.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker is asked to contact Detective Tom O’Brien at (910) 269-8194.

