Oak Island PD looking for missing woman

Anna Lynn Walker
Anna Lynn Walker(Oak Island Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department has announced that it is looking for 29-year-old Anna Lynn Walker.

According to the OIPD, Walker was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27, driving a white 2012 Honda Accord with a plate that reads “JMW 5763.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker is asked to contact Detective Tom O’Brien at (910) 269-8194.

