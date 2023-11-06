North Carolina Aquariums offering military families complimentary admission on Nov. 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island are offering complimentary admission to military families on Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The complimentary admission is open to all veterans, active, reserve or retired of the U.S. military and their dependents.

“Our staff, volunteers and visitors look forward to thanking the many service members, past and present, and their families, at the Aquarium on Veterans Day,” said Michael P. Remige, acting director at North Carolina Aquariums. “We are grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes and can’t wait to welcome them as our special guests for the day.”

Officials say service members will need to bring their military ID cars for themselves and family members who qualify for free admission.

Reservations also need to be made in advance.

“To facilitate an exceptional experience for military families, the Aquarium is reminding all visitors that advance tickets are required for admission,” a news release states. “Holidays and special days sell out quickly at the Aquarium. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip by reserving tickets at any of three NC Aquariums ahead of their visit.”

You can make a reservation by clicking on the location you will be visiting:

NCA Fort Fisher

NCA Pine Knoll Shores

NCA Roanoke Island

