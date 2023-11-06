Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NCWorks to host Employ a Veteran Week events

(WRDW/WAGT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks has announced several events for Employ a Veteran Week.

Hosted by New Hanover NCWorks, located at 1994 S 17th St., and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, events planned throughout the week include:

Tuesday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. - Barriers to employment workshop

10 a.m. - Justice involved job fair

Wednesday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. - Veteran resources information session with New Hanover VSO

11 a.m. - “How do I translate my military experience to civilian work?” workshop

Thursday, Nov. 9

10 a.m. - Job fair

2 p.m. - Going to college information session

NCWorks has announced several events for Employ a Veteran Week.
NCWorks has announced several events for Employ a Veteran Week.(NCWorks)

“The event will be a week-long event starting on November 06, 2023, through November 09, 2023 culminating with a hiring event November 09, 2023 from 10:00am until 2:00pm,” the NCWorks announcement states.

All employment opportunities are available to be applied to on the NCWorks website.

“Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 945-6900 (Wilmington),” NCWorks adds.

For more information, please contact Marcell Hatten at (910) 395-4553.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow...
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person

Latest News

Over 2,500 athletes are expected in the Wilmington area on Nov. 12 for the 2023 Parkway Subaru...
Over 2,500 athletes expected in Wilmington area for Battleship Half Marathon
For the first time since 2017, the parade will include a performance from the U.S. Naval...
Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 11
November is also Alzheimer’s awareness month, and many people who have been affected by the...
Hundreds gather for walk to end Alzheimer’s
It was the office’s first open house in nearly 30 years.
National Weather Service Wilmington office hosts open house