NCDEQ awarding over $1.6 million to local beach projects

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over $2.8 million was recently awarded to governments in North Carolina to improve public access to coastal beaches and waters.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management awarded the funding, including over $1.6 million for local projects via its Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program. The announcement was made on Monday, Nov. 6.

“This funding makes our coasts more accessible to all North Carolina residents and visitors, so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy our natural resources,” said Elizabeth S. Biser, Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality. “We are proud to partner with local governments and communities to support projects that also benefit our coastal economy.”

Per the DEQ, local awardees include:

“Town of Carolina Beach received $600,000 for the acquisition of three adjacent parcels on Canal Drive on the north end of town will provide parking and access to the beach and Freeman Park.

“Town of Holden Beach received $420,000 for the development of Block Q. This project will create new restrooms and parking for beach access, a boat ramp, and public entertainment area. The project also includes landscaping and stormwater improvements.

“Town of Kure Beach received $71,025 for improvements to Public Beach Access #140. This project will replace the existing 8 ft. wide 134 ft. long wooden walkway with a 10 ft. wide ADA-accessible walkway to the beach.

“Town of Kure Beach received $62,700 for improvements to Public Beach Access #99. This project will replace the existing 8 ft. wide 97. ft long wooden walkway with a 10 ft. wide ADA-accessible walkway to the beach.

“The Town of Sunset Beach received $153,578 for the 29th Street Renovations. This project will renovate the existing beach access at 29th Street.

“Town of Sunset Beach received $153,578 for renovations to the existing beach access at 37th Street.

“Town of Sunset Beach received $153,578 for renovations to the existing beach access at 34th Street.

“Town of Surf City received $10,875 for updates to the Broadway Street Access Site. This project will update the existing public restrooms and outdoor showers to meet ADA accessibility standards, pave dedicated handicapped accessible parking spaces and walkways to the restrooms and beach accessway.”

Each recipient is required to contribute funding to the project equal to at least 25 percent of the grant received.

Throughout the rest of the state, the DEQ says that recipients include:

“City of Washington received $800,000 for renovations to the Washington Wetlands Boardwalk. This phase will complete renovations to the approximately 1,981 ft. boardwalk along the city’s waterfront.

“Hyde County received $108,900 for renovations to the Far Creek Boardwalk. This phase will complete renovations to the boardwalk along Far Creek in Englehard.

“Town of Nags Head received $89,313 for improvements to the Governor Street Public Beach Access. Improvements include construction of a new ADA-accessible elevated dune crossover with associative ADA-compliant parking stalls and a shower station upfit.

“Town of Winton received $189,325 for improvements to the Winton Town Park. Improvements include the construction of a new fishing pier with boat slips; replacement of the decking on the existing boardwalk; renovation of the restrooms to meet ADA specifications; paving of dedicated handicapped accessible parking spaces and walkways to the restrooms and water accessway; and the addition of riprap to shoreline to secure the eroding shoreline.”

