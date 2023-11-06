Senior Connect
NC man wins first $150,000 prize in new scratch-off game

A North Carolina man won $150,000 in a new scratch-off game.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina man won big in a new scratch-off game after purchasing a $5 ticket from a store in Burnsville.

Johnny McCurry purchased his Power Cashword ticket from Southeast Energy on U.S. 19 East Bypass.

He took his $150,000 winnings to the lottery headquarters, and after the tax withholdings he left with $106,876.

The Power Cashword game debuted in October with six $150,000 top prizes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

