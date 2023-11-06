Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case

By Kristin Nelson and Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach man who was featured in the Netflix series, Tiger King, has pleaded guilty in his federal case.

Doc Antle, 63, pleaded guilty at the Charleston federal courthouse to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and conspiracy to launder money.

Antle is the owner and operator of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), also known as the Myrtle Beach Safari. He is also the director of the Rare Species Fund, which is a nonprofit in South Carolina.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Lacey Act prohibits trafficking of illegally taken wildlife, fish or plants, including animals protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Court documents show in September 2018 he paid a person to travel to Florida and pay about $35,000 for two young cheetahs.

Then in January 2019, Antle sold two lion cubs to an organization in exchange for $15,000, according to the documents.

He’s also made $10,000 in payments to the Rare Species Fund in exchange for two tigers that were transported from South Carolina to Montana in March 2019.

The court documents add that in May 2020, a young chimpanzee was transported from Florida to Myrtle Beach Safari, where Antle paid $200,000 in cash and check for the chimpanzee.

All of the animals involved are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

“The defendant held himself out as a conservationist, yet repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and then tried to cover up those violations,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD).

Antle then used bulk cash payments to hide the transactions and falsified paperwork to show non-commercial transfers entirely within one state.

He also requested that payments for endangered species be made to his nonprofit so they could appear as “donations.”

The investigation also uncovered evidence of money laundering between Feb. and April 2022, when Antle and his co-conspirator conducted financial transactions with cash they believed was obtained from transporting and harboring undocumented immigrants.

To conceal and disguise the nature of the illegal cash, Antle would take it and deposit the cash into bank accounts they controlled. Antle and his co-conspirator would then write a check to the person who provided them the cash after taking a 15% fee per transaction.

“This investigation revealed a pattern of illicit wildlife transactions orchestrated by the defendant under the guise of donations and false paperwork,” said Assistant Director Edward Grace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. “The Service and our partners will continue to hold accountable those involved in wildlife trafficking and other related crimes to ensure the future of all federally protected species. The Service will continue to bring to justice individuals who profit from the illegal trafficking of big cats and endangered species.”

For each count, Antle faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

The judge will sentence Antle after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event

Latest News

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested, charged with murder
Four juveniles charged with attempted breaking and entering
Police responded to a report of an attempted breaking and entering at around 3:40 a.m. on...
Four juveniles charged with attempted breaking and entering
Classical Charter School of Whiteville
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
There is no indication that any other student or employee was involved.
Local charter school employee terminated for “inappropriate relationship with a student,” per school official