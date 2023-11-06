Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Classical Charter School of Whiteville
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.
102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Latest News

SANY America, a heavy equipment manufacturer, is set to establish warehouse and distribution...
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
Cody Dorman waits in the winner's circle after Junior Alvarado rode Cody's Wish to win the...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died