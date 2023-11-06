Four juveniles charged with attempted breaking and entering

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police responded to a report of an attempted breaking and entering at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, per the Wilmington Police Department.

The WPD says units responded to Eastwood Road and found that somebody had thrown a rock in an attempt to break the glass at EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape.

“They did not make entry and left before officers arrived. Units were also in the process of investigating similar crimes at vape shops on Oleander Drive and Wrightsville Avenue. A perimeter was set up in the 5900 block of Wrightsville Avenue after three subjects wearing masks fled when they spotted patrol vehicles. A K-9 track located one 14-year-old male suspect,” a WPD announcement states.

Police say that three other juvenile suspects were identified and that they used E-bikes to commit the crimes and flee.

Four juveniles have been charged with attempted breaking and entering.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app,” the WPD announcement continues.

