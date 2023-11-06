Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Four juveniles charged with attempted breaking and entering

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police responded to a report of an attempted breaking and entering at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, per the Wilmington Police Department.

The WPD says units responded to Eastwood Road and found that somebody had thrown a rock in an attempt to break the glass at EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape.

“They did not make entry and left before officers arrived. Units were also in the process of investigating similar crimes at vape shops on Oleander Drive and Wrightsville Avenue. A perimeter was set up in the 5900 block of Wrightsville Avenue after three subjects wearing masks fled when they spotted patrol vehicles. A K-9 track located one 14-year-old male suspect,” a WPD announcement states.

Police say that three other juvenile suspects were identified and that they used E-bikes to commit the crimes and flee.

Four juveniles have been charged with attempted breaking and entering.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app,” the WPD announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow...
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Latest News

Kure Beach, NC
NCDEQ awarding over $1.6 million to local beach projects
The 2021 downtown Wilmington holiday tree lighting event
Downtown Wilmington tree lighting event set for Nov. 24
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
The report, which is released twice a year, collected data in several categories with a focus...
Safety grades show little change for area hospitals