First Alert Forecast: warming up for the work week, chillier for Veterans Day weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 5, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry high pressure will support warmer than average temperatures in the 70s to around 80 for the afternoons in the week ahead. Overnight lows ought to stay fairly consistent in the 50s through the period. As drought burgeons across the Carolinas, this week will provide good opportunities to push ahead on outdoor projects - except burning debris. Also note: as the freezing and near freezing temperatures of last week have prompted the National Weather Service to officially end the 2023 growing season across the Cape Fear Region, you might resist the urge to irrigate as liberally as before.

A cold front will bring chilly changes, like highs back to the 50s and 60s, for Veterans Day weekend.

New storm development is unlikely in the tropics this week. Hurricane Season ends November 30.

