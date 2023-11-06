Fire officials urge caution as wildfires burn in western North Carolina

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Wildfires continue to burn in western parts of North Carolina, prompting Forest Service officials to issue air quality alerts for several counties west of southeastern N.C.

New Hanover County Fire Marshal Frank Meyer says despite a lack of recent rainfall, conditions in southeastern North Carolina are not as dry as other parts of the state.

“What we are noticing is the low humidity, the comfortable temperatures make everybody want to get outside and clean their yard and things like that,” Meyer said. “The best advice that we can offer is to advise caution.”

Meyer says while there are no burn bans in effect for our area, you should always check with your local fire department before burning something out in the open.

“Keeping piles small, around three feet in diameter, no more than about two feet high and providing supervision while the burning is going on goes a very long way to prevent that fire from spreading and damaging buildings or structures that were not intended to be part of the fire,” Meyer said.

Burning regulations vary by jurisdiction, so Meyer says it is best to call your local fire department before starting a fire.

