East Bladen Eagles named Friday Night Football Team of the Week

Football (MGN)
Football (MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The East Bladen Eagles are the latest Friday Night Football Team of the Week.

East Bladen defeated North Edgecombe 57-14 in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Eagles, the #13 seed in the 1A East bracket, will travel to #4 Northside-Pinetown on Friday for a second-round matchup.

This is East Bladen’s first TOTW award this season.

