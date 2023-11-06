East Bladen Eagles named Friday Night Football Team of the Week

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The East Bladen Eagles are the latest Friday Night Football Team of the Week.

East Bladen defeated North Edgecombe 57-14 in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Eagles, the #13 seed in the 1A East bracket, will travel to #4 Northside-Pinetown on Friday for a second-round matchup.

This is East Bladen’s first TOTW award this season.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.