Downtown Wilmington tree lighting event set for Nov. 24

The 2021 downtown Wilmington holiday tree lighting event
The 2021 downtown Wilmington holiday tree lighting event
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community for its annual holiday tree lighting event set for Friday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m.

Guests can expect to see live music, vendors, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa at the downtown Riverwalk at Market and Water streets.

“Save the date for a jolly good time!” a city announcement states.

