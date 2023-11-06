Downtown Wilmington tree lighting event set for Nov. 24

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community for its annual holiday tree lighting event set for Friday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m.

Guests can expect to see live music, vendors, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa at the downtown Riverwalk at Market and Water streets.

“Save the date for a jolly good time!” a city announcement states.

