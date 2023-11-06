Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County

The man is a pastor at New Vision Baptist Fellowship in Granite Falls.
The man is a pastor at New Vision Baptist Fellowship in Granite Falls.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pastor at a Caldwell County church is facing child sex charges after the execution of recent search warrants.

Investigators served warrants against 51-year-old Ashley James Crouse on Nov. 3, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said. Both deputies and agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) participated in the searches.

Officials said both Crouse’s home and New Vision Baptist Fellowship were searched. Items were seized from both locations to be examined for material depicting child exploitation.

The warrants were obtained after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Crouse has initially been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, although deputies said more charges are expected.

According to police records, the materials depicted children as young as 8-years-old engaged in sexual acts.

He is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Related: CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police locate missing person
Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event

Latest News

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to use eminent domain to acquire gentleman’s club
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Kandle Rogers
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation
Get Fit with 6: November challenge
Get Fit with 6: November challenge