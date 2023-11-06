Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Commissioners approve land purchase for fire station, deny rezoning for rental truck facility

New Hanover County commissioners met on Monday, Nov. 6, to discuss a new fire station, a proposed rezoning and more.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners met on Monday, Nov. 6, to discuss a new fire station, a proposed rezoning and more.

They voted to buy more property to fit a new fire station on Gordon Road.

The board bought some land for the new station last year but was unable to get all of what it needed. The chief says the new station is necessary to account for growth in the area and will help reduce response times. The other land will be used as surplus for the county.

Commissioners voted against a proposed rental truck facility and storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Road near Beau Rivage and Sellar’s Cove.

The proposal had gotten pushback from neighbors who cited worries about more traffic, noise and changes to the view from their condos.

‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow...
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Latest News

Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Elizabethtown to host ‘250th Anniversary Homecoming’ Nov. 11
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Shallotte police looking for missing person
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs
SANY America to begin operations near Port of Wilmington, expects to bring 50+ jobs