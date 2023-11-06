Commissioners approve land purchase for fire station, deny rezoning for rental truck facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners met on Monday, Nov. 6, to discuss a new fire station, a proposed rezoning and more.

They voted to buy more property to fit a new fire station on Gordon Road.

The board bought some land for the new station last year but was unable to get all of what it needed. The chief says the new station is necessary to account for growth in the area and will help reduce response times. The other land will be used as surplus for the county.

Commissioners voted against a proposed rental truck facility and storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Road near Beau Rivage and Sellar’s Cove.

The proposal had gotten pushback from neighbors who cited worries about more traffic, noise and changes to the view from their condos.

