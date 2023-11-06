Senior Connect
‘Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over’: Neighbors frustrated about proposed rental truck facility, storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Rd.

Property along Carolina Beach Rd. that could be rezoned from residential to commercial to allow for a proposed rental truck facility and storage warehouse.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors could sound off today on a controversial new development in New Hanover County. We’re talking about a proposal for a rental truck facility and storage warehouse along Carolina Beach Road near Beau Rivage and Sellar’s Cove.

Neighbors say they’re worried about the additional traffic on an already busy road, noise from the property, and the view from their condos.

Neighbors there have been voicing their concerns for months now, during a community meeting and during last month’s planning board meeting.

People who live in Sellar’s Cove have been told from U-Haul employees that their company is not involved in this project in any way, although plans have had their logo on the proposal for the past few months.

Some neighbors say they were upset after hearing the planning board’s approval—but they hope commissioners will listen to their concerns.

“Now our peace is gone, our safety or feeling of safety is gone. I feel like the people who are developing this, and the commissioners, if they don’t listen to us, are being irresponsible in their decisions,” Celeste Parenti, HOA president at Sellar’s Cove, said. “Commercialization in Wilmington is just taking over. We’re a small community, we all are hardworking people, we saved our money so that we could live in our retirement in a safe and comfortable place. And this is peaceful.”

Some people have said that they know the property might be developed eventually, but others don’t want the property touched at all.

“They keep telling us that is logical because there’s commercial [property] next door to it. Well, it’s also wise to just leave it as residential because there’s residential on the other side of it, so their logic in that doesn’t make sense to me at all. I’m asking the commission to look at this, and to be responsible in their decision making. But also, be respectful of us who lives back here and Sellar’s Cove,” Parenti added.

