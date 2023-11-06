Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shares details on recent drug arrests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shared details on multiple recent drug investigations on Nov. 6.

On Oct. 23, the CCSO said that it was investigating Michael Ruffin and located a vehicle associated with him on Legion Drive in Whiteville.

“Narcotics detectives initiated a vehicle stop on Chadbourn Highway, after observing a vehicle registration violation. While detectives were approaching the vehicle, Ruffin attempted to discard a large quantity of prescription pills out of the vehicle window, to destroy the evidence. Detectives retrieved the narcotics and took Ruffin into custody after a brief altercation,” a CCSO announcement states.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Alter or Destroy Criminal Evidence, Maintaining a Vehicle for Narcotics Use, Resisting a Public Officer, Driving While License Revoked, Open Container of Alcohol, and No Liability Insurance. He is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

The next day, a sheriff’s office detective and Chadbourn Police Department officer were patrolling and conducted a vehicle stop. The CCSO says that a gun and some cocaine were seized, but that David Sharrod Thomas was “combative during the interaction.”

“Thomas’ mother, Daphine Sue Baker,54, arrived on the scene. She became irate with law enforcement and assaulted an officer, causing the officer minor injuries. Both Thomas and Baker were arrested and transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where they were charged,” the announcement continues.

Thomas was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting a Public Officer, and No Operators License. He is being held under a $250,000 bond.

Baker was charged with Resisting a Public Officer, Assault on a Government Official, and Aid and Abet Driving While License Revoked. She was given a $2,500 secured bond.

On Oct. 26, the sheriff’s office says that detectives were investigating in the area of Clyde Norris Road when they saw drugs in plain view and two people fled the scene.

“Detectives apprehended both subjects, Antonio Dewayne Goodman Jr, 31, and Jorondia Laddell Washington, 36. These subjects were in possession of over eight (8) ounces of heroin, three (3) ounces of cocaine, an amount of marijuana, and a large quantity of prescription pills. Additionally, approximately $8,500.00 in US currency was seized.”

Goodman was charged with four counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine, two (2) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Public Officer. He received a $1 million bond after initially receiving no bond.

Washington was charged with four (4) counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine, two (2) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Public Officer. He was originally given no bond and later received an almost $1 million bond.

Then on Oct. 31, the CCSO said that deputies were in the Central Middle School area investigating reports of “illegal activity.”

“A traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle that committed a traffic violation. The vehicle refused to stop. Detectives pursued the vehicle until it eventually stopped. Kapri Oman McMillan, 30, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Resisting a Public Officer, Criminal Speeding, and No Operators License. McMillan received a $1,500.00 secured bond.”

